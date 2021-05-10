Can you find the hidden diamonds in ‘The Crystal Maze’?

If you go to ‘The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience’ when it reopens from 20th May 2021, you could be lucky enough to find some real hidden diamonds!

Three lucky members of the public, during the first two weeks of opening, will have the chance to get their hands on some diamond bling hidden within the attraction’s famous zones – Aztec, Industrial, Futuristic, and Medieval. In place of three of the attractions well-known crystals will be a beautiful £400 diamond set letter pendant which would be made in a choice of 9 carat white, rose or yellow gold, a classic pair of diamond earrings set in 18 carat white gold worth £1,082, and a 0.71 carat diamond engagement ring with diamond band set in platinum worth £3,194 or a one carat diamond tennis bracelet valued at £1,650 – diamonds really are ‘The Crystal Maze Live Experiences’ best friend!

Purely Diamonds, a British family run business is based in Farringdon, a stone’s throw away from London’s diamond district of Hatton Garden. The business has been a leader of diamond jewellery production for over 40 years with multiple awards under their belt including Retailer of the Year 2019 and Best Bridal Jewellery in 2020. With such a reputation, their diamonds were the crystal-clear choice to place within the Maze for unsuspecting players to find.

The exhilarating immersive experience, based on the popular nineties’ TV game show and one of London and Manchester’s top interactive attractions, will be reopening their doors to the public on May 20th and have maintained their range of health and safety measures, in line with latest Government guidance, to ensure all visitors have a joy-filled experience whilst on their diamond hunts within the attraction.

Tom Lionetti-Maguire, CEO & Founder of Little Lion Entertainment Limited, Creators of The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences, said: “It’s no secret that we love our crystals here at The Crystal Maze and what better way to celebrate our reopening on May 20th than by treating our customers and giving three lucky people the opportunity to get their hands on our beautiful diamond prizes from Purely Diamonds!”

Emelie Tyler, Managing Director of Purely Diamonds said: “Receiving diamonds is a real thrill and so this partnership works perfectly, as you can play for the chance to win your very own beautiful crystals that will last a lifetime.”

The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience will continue to operate their safety measures across both attractions to guarantee that visitors experience high levels of safety standards whilst still making sure fun is at the heart of the Maze.

Find out more information and book your tickets at https://the-crystal-maze.com.