‘John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen’ returning to ITV for a new series this Spring

‘John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen’, hosted by culinary couple John Torode and Lisa Faulkner, returns to ITV this weekend.

Each week John and Lisa will continue to inspire and influence at home menus for spring into summer. Whether this year the nation is holidaying at home or picnicking slightly further afield, the series is bursting with ideas and packed with original, delicious and always easy-to-cook dishes.

Throughout the series, viewers will also see professional chef John and home cook Lisa make the most of seasonal ingredients, as well as lots of inspiration in what can be achieved from everyone’s store cupboard essentials. Packed with tips and masterclass demos, ‘John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen’ is guaranteed to deliver a mouth-watering array of recipes designed for all.

Episode themes this series include ‘The Anytime Menu’ – a host of dishes made from ingredients that can work for breakfast, lunch or dinner. ‘The Beauty of Baking’ – the science and art of all things baked and beautiful from bread to savoury family meals and some all important sweets and ‘A Taste of Summer’ – be it a stay or a va…cation, these are the flavours that conjure up happy memories of long summer days. With inspiring recipes including huevos rancheros tortilla bowls, strawberry shortcake crunch bake, quick Spanish-style fish stew, paneer, radish and chickpea curry and sunshine prawns served in a bread bowl.

John Torode said, “I am delighted to work together with my wonderful wife again on this series for ITV. We never get bored of cooking together and thinking up new and exciting dishes, so to do more of that for Weekend Kitchen makes us very happy indeed! This never feels like work for us.”

Lisa Faulkner added, “Absolutely. We really are thrilled the series has gained such a great following and viewers really seem to appreciate our tips and ideas. And hopefully, what we have on the menu this time can now be shared with some loved ones that viewers might be seeing for the first time since lockdown which is a lovely thought.”

‘John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen’ is produced by ITV Studios Daytime and will be sponsored by Waitrose. The last series was the most successful yet and since launch has seen a huge 150% increase in viewers plus 1.8 million recipe views online.

Watch ‘John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen’ Saturdays from 15th May at 11:35am on ITV.