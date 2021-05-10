Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen’ returning to ITV for a new series this Spring

The hit series will return this weekend.

Published

John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen
Credit: Geraint Warrington

‘John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen’, hosted by culinary couple John Torode and Lisa Faulkner, returns to ITV this weekend.

Each week John and Lisa will continue to inspire and influence at home menus for spring into summer. Whether this year the nation is holidaying at home or picnicking slightly further afield, the series is bursting with ideas and packed with original, delicious and always easy-to-cook dishes.

Throughout the series, viewers will also see professional chef John and home cook Lisa make the most of seasonal ingredients, as well as lots of inspiration in what can be achieved from everyone’s store cupboard essentials. Packed with tips and masterclass demos, ‘John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen’ is guaranteed to deliver a mouth-watering array of recipes designed for all.  

Episode themes this series include ‘The Anytime Menu’a host of dishes made from ingredients that can work for breakfast, lunch or dinner. ‘The Beauty of Baking’the science and art of all things baked and beautiful from bread to savoury family meals and some all important sweets and ‘A Taste of Summer’be it a stay or a va…cation, these are the flavours that conjure up happy memories of long summer days. With inspiring recipes including huevos rancheros tortilla bowls, strawberry shortcake crunch bake, quick Spanish-style fish stew, paneer, radish and chickpea curry and sunshine prawns served in a bread bowl. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

John Torode said, “I am delighted to work together with my wonderful wife again on this series for ITV. We never get bored of cooking together and thinking up new and exciting dishes, so to do more of that for Weekend Kitchen makes us very happy indeed! This never feels like work for us.”

Lisa Faulkner added, “Absolutely. We really are thrilled the series has gained such a great following and viewers really seem to appreciate our tips and ideas. And hopefully, what we have on the menu this time can now be shared with some loved ones that viewers might be seeing for the first time since lockdown which is a lovely thought.”

‘John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen’ is produced by ITV Studios Daytime and will be sponsored by Waitrose. The last series was the most successful yet and since launch has seen a huge 150% increase in viewers plus 1.8 million recipe views online.

Watch ‘John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen’ Saturdays from 15th May at 11:35am on ITV.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Sherlock Holmes Sherlock Holmes

TV

Revisiting the Jeremy Brett Sherlock Holmes series in hi-def

Join us for a nostalgic tour of Granada's 1980s and 90s crime drama masterpiece.

6 days ago
Take That Take That

Music

Take That: we pick their Top 10 singles

We select our favourite tracks from the iconic boyband.

4 days ago
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

TV

The 5 most memorable moments from ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ ahead of Season 2 this month

We relive the best moments from the first season.

6 days ago
Cruella Cruella

Film

5 films we can’t wait to see when cinemas reopen this month

Find out which films we'll be rushing out to see as soon as cinemas open again.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you