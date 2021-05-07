Tedeschi Trucks Band to release ‘Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN’)’ in July

Tedeschi Trucks Band will release live recording ‘Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN’)’ on 16th July 2021 via Fantasy Records.

The one-off live recording of seminal Derek & The Dominos album ‘Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs’ was performed in its entirety with special guest Trey Anastasio. It was recorded on 24th August 2019 at the LOCKN’ Festival in Arrington, VA.

‘Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN’)’ captures Tedeschi Trucks Band at their incendiary best, with Anastasio proving the perfect foil to the transcendent musical union of guitarist Derek Trucks and guitarist/vocalist Susan Tedeschi, and frequent TTB collaborator Doyle Bramhall II.

The performance of Layla came as a complete surprise to fans lucky enough to be in attendance at LOCKN’ that evening. Initially billed only as “Tedeschi Trucks Band featuring Trey Anastasio,” the artists made no mention of the set of music they diligently rehearsed and planned ahead of time. But the links between the band and the album are deeply woven into the fabric of their existence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Propelled by two of the twentieth century’s greatest guitarists, Eric Clapton and Duane Allman, ‘Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs’ was serendipitously released on 9th November 1970, the very day of Susan Tedeschi’s birth. Later, Chris and Debbie Trucks were such fans of the album that they were inspired to name their firstborn son Derek. Decades later, Trucks would enjoy a fifteen-year tenure as a member of The Allman Brothers Band, and tour extensively with Clapton. Such is the depth of connection between the music and the performers that this album feels almost preordained.

“By the time that I started playing guitar, the sound of Duane Allman’s slide was almost an obsession,” says Derek Trucks about Layla. “His playing on ‘Layla’ is still one of the high-water marks for me. The spirit, the joy, the recklessness, and the inevitability of it. My dad would play that record for me and my brother to fall asleep to and further sear it into my DNA.”

These cosmic coincidences all align on Layla Revisited as Tedeschi Trucks Band give fans an invigorated, inventive take on beloved classics from ‘I Looked Away’ and ‘Bell Bottom Blues,’ to the album’s iconic title track. For the live festival concert, the band ended with ‘Layla’ and decided to play the original version of the album closer over the PA system as walk-out music.

To complete this release ‘Layla Revisited’ concludes with a history-making moment of its own, as Derek and Susan deliver a studio version of ‘Thorn Tree In The Garden,’ for the first time ever as a duo with no additional accompaniment.

Tedeschi Trucks Band are gearing up to hit the road for some limited capacity shows as part of their Fireside LIVE tour. The shows will be the first fully live public performances for the ensemble since February 2020 and come on the heels of the recent postponement of their annual summer Wheels of Soul Tour to next year (2022).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Venues will include a mix of small or reduced-capacity outdoor amphitheaters, drive-ins, and pod set-ups, all of which are COVID-19 compliant and will take precautions to ensure the safety of fans, staff, band and crew.

The track listing for ‘Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN’) is:

1. I Looked Away

2. Bell Bottom Blues

3. Keep On Growing

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

4. Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out

5. I Am Yours

6. Anyday

7. Key To The Highway

8. Tell The Truth

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

9. Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad?

10. Have You Ever Loved A Woman?

11. Little Wing

12. It’s Too Late

13. Layla

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

14. Thorn Tree In The Garden (studio)