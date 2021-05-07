Gary Allan to release new album ‘Ruthless’ in June

Gary Allan will release his new album ‘Ruthless’ on 25th June 2021.
The 13-track collection is produced by Mark Wright, Tony Brown, Greg Droman, Jay Joyce, and Allan himself. Fans can expect a body of work that feels engaging and fresh while drawing on Allan’s deep-rooted influences of the ‘80s and ‘90s.
“This is a montage of everything I have done since my last album,” Allan says of ‘Ruthless’. “It’s what I love. I remain influenced by the ‘90s — as well as by the ‘80s. Twenty-six tracks were cut for this album. Then I went back to the studio and recorded three or four more tracks. Then I returned for two more. From each of these many sessions, I stripped out the cool stuff that I wanted on the record.”
‘Ruthless’ was announced during a live stream appearance from House of Blues Studio in Nashville yesterday, exclusively on Allan’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
During the live stream, Allan gave his fans a first listen to his new music including the smoldering lead track, ‘Temptation,’ released today. Allan dropped the brand new merch collection that can be purchased with the album pre-order, including exclusive t-shirts, hats, vinyl, and more on his website at ruthless.garyallan.com.
The track listing for ‘Ruthless’ is:
- Temptation (Written by Nicolle Galyon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite)
- Waste Of A Whiskey Drink (Written by Josh Kear, Michael Hardy and Mark Holman)
- Till It Felt Like You* (Written by Kyle Jacobs, Joe Leathers and Matt Warren)
- Slide (Written by Ross Ellis, Alex Kline and Michael Whitworth)
- Pretty Damn Close* (Written by Gary Allan, Sarah Buxton, Rodney Clawson and Matt Warren)
- High As I’ve Ever Been* (Written by Matt Warren, James Slater and Skip Black)
- What I Can’t Talk About* (Written by Jim Beavers, Lindsay Rimes and Matt Rogers)
- SEX (Written by Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally and Matt Jenkins)
- Trouble Knows Trouble (Written by Steve Bogard, Jason Sever and John Edwards)
- Ruthless (Written by Hillary Lindsey, busbee and Ryan Hurd)
- Unfiltered** (Written by Blair Daly, Brad Warren and Brett Warren)
- Little Glass Of Wine* (Written by Jesse Winchester)
- The Hard Way* (Written by Matt Warren and Carey Ott)
Produced by Mark Wright and Tony Brown
*Produced by Gary Allan and Greg Droman
**Produced by Jay Joyce