Gary Allan to release new album ‘Ruthless’ in June

Gary Allan will release his new album ‘Ruthless’ on 25th June 2021.

The 13-track collection is produced by Mark Wright, Tony Brown, Greg Droman, Jay Joyce, and Allan himself. Fans can expect a body of work that feels engaging and fresh while drawing on Allan’s deep-rooted influences of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

“This is a montage of everything I have done since my last album,” Allan says of ‘Ruthless’. “It’s what I love. I remain influenced by the ‘90s — as well as by the ‘80s. Twenty-six tracks were cut for this album. Then I went back to the studio and recorded three or four more tracks. Then I returned for two more. From each of these many sessions, I stripped out the cool stuff that I wanted on the record.”

‘Ruthless’ was announced during a live stream appearance from House of Blues Studio in Nashville yesterday, exclusively on Allan’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

During the live stream, Allan gave his fans a first listen to his new music including the smoldering lead track, ‘Temptation,’ released today. Allan dropped the brand new merch collection that can be purchased with the album pre-order, including exclusive t-shirts, hats, vinyl, and more on his website at ruthless.garyallan.com.

The track listing for ‘Ruthless’ is:

Temptation (Written by Nicolle Galyon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite) Waste Of A Whiskey Drink (Written by Josh Kear, Michael Hardy and Mark Holman) Till It Felt Like You* (Written by Kyle Jacobs, Joe Leathers and Matt Warren) Slide (Written by Ross Ellis, Alex Kline and Michael Whitworth) Pretty Damn Close* (Written by Gary Allan, Sarah Buxton, Rodney Clawson and Matt Warren) High As I’ve Ever Been* (Written by Matt Warren, James Slater and Skip Black) What I Can’t Talk About* (Written by Jim Beavers, Lindsay Rimes and Matt Rogers) SEX (Written by Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally and Matt Jenkins) Trouble Knows Trouble (Written by Steve Bogard, Jason Sever and John Edwards) Ruthless (Written by Hillary Lindsey, busbee and Ryan Hurd) Unfiltered** (Written by Blair Daly, Brad Warren and Brett Warren) Little Glass Of Wine* (Written by Jesse Winchester) The Hard Way* (Written by Matt Warren and Carey Ott)

Produced by Mark Wright and Tony Brown

*Produced by Gary Allan and Greg Droman

**Produced by Jay Joyce