Fantasy City Builder ‘Distant Kingdoms’ Available Now Via Steam Early Access

It’s true that there are lots of city builders out there from the insanely detailed to the more casual arcade-style titles. I’ve played my way through an awful lot of them and I’m yet to come across one with the aims of Distant Kingdoms which sees you building a new home for four different fantasy races.

Developed by Orthus Studios and with the might of publisher Kasedo Games behind it, Distant Kingdom challenges you to use strategy, social management and magic as you look to build a thriving kingdom and unite the humans, dwarves, elves and orcs and ultimately save civilisation from apocalyptic ruin.

Watch the early access trailer below:

Distant Kingdoms Early Access is available now on Steam

Distant Kingdom Key Features:

Build a sprawling network of towns and villages as you forge a new civilisation.

Research new technologies and dabble in magical conjuration to support your growing settlements.

Accessible for beginners, with complex and deep gameplay for experienced city-builders.

Explore a new world filled with secrets, sending out adventuring parties into the unexplored mists. Help decide their fate through a choose-your-own-adventure style quest and event system.

Deal with troublesome creatures, from Dragons to Imps, Wraiths and Trolls and venture into deep, dark and curious dungeons spread across the map.

Provide for your population’s needs through a deep web of production lines, as they move through the social strata from peasant to noble, catering to each race’s desires.

Help the humans, dwarves, elves and orcs come together across multiple maps and scenarios in a future grand campaign to save civilisation from apocalyptic ruin.

Check out some screen shots in our gallery below: