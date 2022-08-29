Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Uncle Chop's Rocket Shop

Games & Tech

Spaceship-repair sim ‘Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop’ coming to PC in 2023

Watch the awesome trailer.

Published

Indie publisher Kasedo Games and developer Beard Envy have announced Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop, a spaceship-repair simulator with ultra-tactile mechanics and a roguelite format that challenges you to fix spaceships on an asteroid-bound service station.

Revealed during IGN’s Awesome Indies showcase at Gamescom, Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop is now available to wishlist on Steam ahead of its PC launch next year.

Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop will cast you as Wilbur, a vest wearing Fox, who carves out a paltry living as a mechanic, repairing as many ships as he can to afford the ever-rising rent payments to his tyrannical boss, Uncle Chop.

With a range of tools, diagnostic devices, parts and workshop appliances, Wilbur will need to correct faults in the modules of procedurally generated spaceships, based on brand specific manuals which will be acquired along the way. From simple refuel jobs to total mechanical overhauls, you will need to frantically fumble, slice, loosen, tighten, grab and drop and try to complete as many jobs as possible within each daily time limit.

Clock in, think fast, work faster and pay the ever escalating bills forcing you to take on more audacious and risky jobs from a diverse range of oddballs.

In this article:, , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

They Wait In The Dark They Wait In The Dark

Film

10 hidden gems you should see at Arrow Video FrightFest 2022

Step outside of the main screen to see these highlights.

6 days ago
Brothers Osborne Brothers Osborne

EF Country

Has the Country music bubble burst in the UK?

The pandemic plus the cost of living crisis has hugely impacted on the growth of Country music in the UK.

3 days ago
A Thousand Horses A Thousand Horses

EF Country

A Thousand Horses – ‘Broken Heartland’ review

Hobby's Horses are back and they mean business!

5 days ago
Top Gun: Maverick Top Gun: Maverick

Competitions

Win a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Prize Bundle

Get your hands on a merch bundle for the number one blockbuster.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you