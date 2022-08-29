Spaceship-repair sim ‘Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop’ coming to PC in 2023

Indie publisher Kasedo Games and developer Beard Envy have announced Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop, a spaceship-repair simulator with ultra-tactile mechanics and a roguelite format that challenges you to fix spaceships on an asteroid-bound service station.

Revealed during IGN’s Awesome Indies showcase at Gamescom, Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop is now available to wishlist on Steam ahead of its PC launch next year.

Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop will cast you as Wilbur, a vest wearing Fox, who carves out a paltry living as a mechanic, repairing as many ships as he can to afford the ever-rising rent payments to his tyrannical boss, Uncle Chop.

With a range of tools, diagnostic devices, parts and workshop appliances, Wilbur will need to correct faults in the modules of procedurally generated spaceships, based on brand specific manuals which will be acquired along the way. From simple refuel jobs to total mechanical overhauls, you will need to frantically fumble, slice, loosen, tighten, grab and drop and try to complete as many jobs as possible within each daily time limit.

Clock in, think fast, work faster and pay the ever escalating bills forcing you to take on more audacious and risky jobs from a diverse range of oddballs.