‘Buccaneers’ DLC Announced For Port Royale 4

I really enjoyed the base game of Port Royale 4 (check out our PC review for more info ) when it came out last September and the thought of getting new content for an already massive game is an exciting prospect. Whilst it’s not the easiest game to get into, Port Royale 4 scratches an itch other games can’t quite reach. One small criticism I have of the base game is that it isn’t quite piratey enough and that’s where the Buccaneers DLC steps in.

Watch the reveal trailer below:

In Port Royale 4 Buccaneers, piracy is at its peak and players will work to become an infamous 17th-century Caribbean swashbuckler. The expansion introduces the brand-new ‘Buccaneer’ game mode where scallywags-in-training can amass a scurvy crew, capture or build their own pirate fleet (including the vessels the ‘Pirate Barque’ and ‘Galleon’) and raise the notorious Jolly Roger all while exploring 12,000,000 square kilometres of sparkling, uncharted Caribbean.

Once players have their sea-legs, the choice is theirs, where to train their telescopes: those settlements dotted about the land or the enticing, sea-faring bounty of passing magistrates. Port Royale 4 Buccaneers features brand-new missions, additional gameplay features, and an extended soundtrack of jaunty shanties to score all the fun.

The Buccanners DLC will be available from 21st May 2021 for PC, Xbox One and PS4 and at a later date for Nintendo Switch.

Check out some screen shots in our gallery below: