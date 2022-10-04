Connect with us

EA Launch Hardcore Looter Shooter ‘Marauders’ Via Steam Early Access

Available now.

Published

Marauders
Credit: Team 17

Marauders is an upcoming hardcore multiplayer looter shooter set in an alternative 1990s. The Great War never ended, Earth has been industrialised to breaking point, and many have fled to the stars. Band together with a crew of up to three other players to navigate a hostile battleground, hunt for loot, craft new weapons and gear, and salvage what’s needed to survive.

Watch the launch trailer below:

Marauders Key Features:

  • Immersive sci-fi setting: Discover a gritty dieselpunk world where Earth is on the brink of collapse and survival relies on looting and shooting among the stars
  • Raid, loot, escape: Plunder deep-space battlegrounds and embark on daring raids for troves of valuable loot, then get out alive to claim your spoils and turn a healthy profit
  • Tense first-person combat: Work alone or with up to three other players to survive intense combat encounters with realistic bullet simulation against enemy teams and AI opponents
  • Persistent gear and XP: Keep your best gear match-to-match and tweak your favourite weapons with mods while using XP to unlock new items and increase your chances of survival
  • Upgradeable spaceships and explosive sci-fi dogfights: Upgrade your ship’s armaments; build a brand-new craft with scavenged resources, or take someone else’s by force

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below:

Marauders can be picked up on Steam now.

