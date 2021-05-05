Connect with us

Ryan Kinder

EF Country

Ryan Kinder to release debut album ‘Room To Dream’ in July

The first two songs from the project are out now.

Published

Ryan Kinder will release his debut album ‘Room to Dream’ on 30th July 2021.

The album’s first two tracks ‘Hell Is’ and ‘Blame’ are available now and give fans a taste of what to expect when the full project drops. Released independently, the album comes following a series of singles and EPs over the past couple of years.

Speaking about the album Kinder says, “I had a lot of time to figure out what I wanted to do after a certain time in my life, and all these songs came together with different aspects of who I was when I wrote them. It was a beautiful realization that some of the bad things and not-so-fun situations led to the opportunity for me to have the room to dream, and to really be myself.”

Kinder’s journey started on a family vacation in Destin when he was woken from a backseat nap by his mom’s John Mayer CD.

“As a kid, so many things can catch your interest, and they’re fleeting, but this enraptured me. I was locked into these lyrics,” he remembers. “I took the record from her and listened to it and listened to it.”

That led to Kinder learning to play the guitar and eventually performing local bar gigs while still very young. While enrolled in college Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Kinder carved out a schedule of going to class on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, then playing gigs on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Then on Sunday, he’d drive up to Nashville to write songs with his mentor, Nashville producer Keith Stegall (Alan Jackson, George Jones, Zac Brown Band), and other songwriters before driving back to Alabama on Monday afternoon to start the whole cycle again.

Ryan Kinder - Room To Dream
Credit: Ryan Kinder

The track listing for ‘Room To Dream’ is:

Something
Hell Is
Room To Dream
Tangled Up
Blame
Southbound
Want
Friends
Jane
Nothing But Time

