Dream Horse

Film

‘Dream Horse’ – trailer debuts for Toni Collette and Damian Lewis drama

The heart-warming drama arrives in June.

Published

The trailer has debuted for Euros Lyn’s touching drama ‘Dream Horse’.

The film stars Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, with Nicholas Farrell and Siân Phillips

Jan Vokes (Collette), a cleaner and bartender, recruits her initially reluctant husband Brian (Teale) and local accountant Howard Davies (Lewis( to help her bring together a syndicate of local people to breed a foal – which they name Dream Alliance. On the racetrack, he proves himself to be more than a match for the multi-million pound racehorses he comes up against – a true working-class champion, taking on the establishment at their own game.

But much more than this, Dream begins to alter the lives of everyone in the syndicate, not least Jan’s. He is everything to her: friend, confidant and an escape from a life of always putting other people’s needs first.

‘Dream Horse’ is a classic story of triumph against adversity, and a tale of how a woman strives to make her dream a reality in a place where hope is thin on the ground.

‘Dream Horse’ will be released nationwide on 4th June 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures 

