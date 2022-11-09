‘A Spy Among Friends’: trailer drops ahead of series launch on ITVX in December

ITVX, ITV’s new streaming hub which launches next month, will hit the ground running with six-part star-studded spy thriller ‘A Spy Among Friends’.

The trailer for the series has been released today so you can catch a glimpse of Damian Lewis, Guy Pearce and Anna Maxwell Martin in action.

Based on the New York Times best-selling book written by Ben Macintyre, the six-episode series dramatises the true story of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, two British spies and lifelong friends. Philby was the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. This is a story of intimate duplicity; of loyalty, trust and treachery. Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American Intelligence.

Alexander Cary is creator and executive producer alongside ITV Studios’ Patrick Spence and Nick Murphy.

‘A Spy Among Friends’ is produced in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television, ITV Studios and Veritas Entertainment Group. Lewis also serves as executive producer through his production company, Ginger Biscuit Entertainment.

‘A Spy Among Friends’ arrives on ITVX on 8th December.