5 films we can’t wait to see when cinemas reopen this month

Find out which films we’ll be rushing out to see as soon as cinemas open again.

Published

Cruella
Credit: Disney

Cinemas across the UK are finally due to reopen on 17th May 2021 after a particularly difficult year caused by the pandemic.

Us film lovers have been starved of seeing the latest releases on the big screen and whilst I’ve loved binging films and TV shows on my TV via the likes of Netflix, NOW and Disney+, nothing compares to the big screen experience does it?

I’ve picked out the five films that I’ll be rushing out to see as soon as they open so keep reading to find out what I’ve picked…

5. My New York Year (21st May)

New York in the 90s: After leaving graduate school to pursue her dream of becoming a writer, Joanna gets hired as an assistant to Margaret, the stoic and old-fashioned literary agent of J. D. Salinger. Fluctuating between poverty and glamour, she spends her days in a plush, wood-panelled office – where dictaphones and typewriters still reign and agents doze off after three-martini lunches – and her nights in a sink-less Brooklyn apartment with her socialist boyfriend.

Starring Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley, ‘My New York Year’ aka ‘My Salinger Year’ is based on Joanna Rakoff’s critically acclaimed book. Definitely one for the more discerning cinema-goer to check out.

In this article:, , , , ,
