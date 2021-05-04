‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ – watch the trailer for Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones’ new film

Studiocanal, Blueprint Pictures and The Film Farm have premiered the new trailer for ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’.

The film is adapted from JoJo Moyes’ best-selling novel of the same name and it’s directed by Augustine Frizzell (‘Euphoria’). It stars Shailene Woodley (‘The Fault In Our Stars’), Felicity Jones (‘Rogue One’), Callum Turner (‘War & Peace’), Joe Alwyn (‘The Favourite’) and Nabhaan Rizwan (‘Informer’).

A pair of interwoven stories, set in the present and past, that follows Ellie Haworth, an ambitious journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center.

As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling, the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O’Hare, the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie’s own begins to unfold with the assistance of an earnest and endearing archivist who helps her track down more letters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ will open in UK cinemas on 6th August 2021.