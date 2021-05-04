Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Film

‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ – watch the trailer for Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones’ new film

The film is based on JoJo Moyes’ best-selling novel.

Published

Studiocanal, Blueprint Pictures and The Film Farm have premiered the new trailer for ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’.

The film is adapted from JoJo Moyes’ best-selling novel of the same name and it’s directed by Augustine Frizzell (‘Euphoria’). It stars Shailene Woodley (‘The Fault In Our Stars’), Felicity Jones (‘Rogue One’), Callum Turner (‘War & Peace’), Joe Alwyn (‘The Favourite’) and Nabhaan Rizwan (‘Informer’).

A pair of interwoven stories, set in the present and past, that follows Ellie Haworth, an ambitious journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center.

As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling, the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O’Hare, the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie’s own begins to unfold with the assistance of an earnest and endearing archivist who helps her track down more letters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ will open in UK cinemas on 6th August 2021.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

5 Adam Lambert songs that should have been singles

We pick the songs that should have been singles from the singer's catalogue.

5 days ago
Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley

TV

Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley to star in Sky Original ‘The Midwich Cuckoos’

The series is an adaptation of John Wyndham's classic novel.

6 days ago
Line Of Duty - S6 Line Of Duty - S6

TV

‘Line of Duty’ series 6 finale: 11 questions we need answered

Will we finally learn the identity of 'H'?

2 days ago

Film

‘Secrets & Lies’ Criterion Collection Blu-ray review

Mike Leigh’s Palme d’Or winning masterpiece is added to the Criterion Collection

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you