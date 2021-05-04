Alexander Ludwig to release self-titled EP this month via BBR Music Group/BMG

Actor and musician Alexander Ludwig will release his self-titled debut EP on 21st May through BBR Music Group/BMG.

Produced by Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy (both members of Jason Aldean’s band), Ludwig will release the five song collection, which blends an old-school twang with modern muscle.

Inspired by the classic (Alan Jackson, George Strait) and contemporary (Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Eric Church) sounds he grew up with, Ludwig’s forthcoming EP follows his 2020 song, ‘Let Me Be Your Whiskey,’ which he co-wrote with Mike Dulaney (Faith Hill’s ‘The Way You Love Me’).

“I’ve been drawn to Country music since I was handed my first guitar at nine years old. Life is about the journey and I am so grateful to take these next steps in music with Loba, BBR Music Group/BMG and the community in Nashville and want to thank them for taking a chance and believing in me,” said Ludwig. “I can’t wait to share this music that represents a taste of what I love about Country music.”

“Alexander is one of those rare individuals who excels at everything he does. A big reason is his work ethic. He never assumes anything will be handed to him and his music career is no exception. He’s been a long-time student of the genre and put in the time over the last several years coming to Nashville, spending time writing, learning from industry vets and honing his craft,” said Jon Loba, President, BMG Nashville. “When he first came to my attention, I was hesitant because often times when an actor or athlete wants to cross into music, it’s just a diversion or vanity project. BBR VP of Promotion Lee Adams assured me that wasn’t the case and pushed for a meeting. I’m so glad she did! Alexander is not only a special artist, but a special human being and I can’t wait for all our partners to meet him and hear his music. I like to say I signed him IN SPITE of his acting career!”

As an actor Ludwig is known for his roles in ‘Vikings’, ‘Lone Survivor’, The Hunger Games’ and ‘Bad Boys For Life’. Later this year he’ll be seen opposite Stephen Amell in the STARZ wrestling drama ‘Heels’.

The track listing for Ludwig’s EP is: