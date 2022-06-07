Alexander Ludwig Releases ‘Faded on Me’ & announces Album Due in August

Alexander Ludwig has announced the release of his full-length debut album, ‘Highway 99‘, due out August 26th 2022 via BBR Music Group/BMG in Nashville. Filled with 16 tracks that tell universal stories about small towns, wild nights, broken hearts, and big dreams, the album is glued together by a mix of amplified guitars, climactic choruses, and heartland hooks.

To celebrate the album announcement, Ludwig released the anthemic first single off the LP, ‘Faded On Me’. Blending country storytelling with Rock ‘n’ Roll energy, the summer-ready track finds a balance between old-school twang and modern muscle.

Credit: Daniel Delgado Jr

“If my album could be summed up in a song it would be ‘Faded On Me’,” said Ludwig. “The song spoke to me so much. As a kid, my parents taught me to roll with the punches, and this song is all about that. Taking whatever life throws your way and throwing it right back.”

I enjoyed Ludwig’s self-titled EP that he released in 2021. Songs like ‘Sunset Town’, ‘Malibu Blue’ and ‘Summer Crazy’ brought some real sunshine vibes alongside some classic Aldean sounding Rock and Country, which felt equal parts slightly retro and refreshing at the same time. You can pre-order Ludwig’s forthcoming ‘Highway 99’ album here