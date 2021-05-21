Alexander Ludwig – ‘Alexander Ludwig’ EP review

Music fans tend to shudder when they hear that an actor has decided to enter into the world of music. Few make the transition successfully and many who have tried, have proven that sometimes sticking to what you’re good at might be the best idea (I’m looking at you Kiefer Sutherland). Still, plenty of actors continue to try their hand at music and the latest one is Alexander Ludwig who is best-known for the hit TV series ‘Vikings’ and the box office smash ‘The Hunger Games’.

Last year, Ludwig made his music debut with ‘Let Me Be Your Whiskey’ and it’s fair to say that Country music fans were pleasantly surprised. Sporting an authentic traditional Country sound, Ludwig wasn’t band-wagon jumping or trying to emulate the sound that is dominating Country radio. Instead he crafted a song that was inspired by the music he loves and it was the first proof that he’s taking his foray into the genre seriously. Now fans get to hear more music with the release of Ludwig’s self-titled EP, produced by Jason Aldean’s band members and songwriters Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy.

While the EP doesn’t feature ‘Let Me Be Your Whiskey’, it does contain five new songs that set out Ludwig’s intent. It’s clear from these songs that Ludwig has no intention of being a flash-in-the-pan and he showcases his love for the genre. There’s tradition evident across all five songs and Ludwig’s voice has an authentic sounding twang (although I should mention he’s from Vancouver). Opening track ‘Love Today’, co-written by David Lee Murphy, has more in common with Alan Jackson than it does Thomas Rhett, and that’s likely to help Ludwig convince Country music fans that he’s the real deal.

The pace changes on ‘Sunset Town’, a brooding Country/rock ballad that feels like it could be a hit at radio. Ludwig’s voice on the track is distinctive and he really leans into the drawl as the beat gently moves the song along. ‘How It Rolls’, one of two tracks co-written by Old Dominion’s Brad Tursi, is the strongest track here, a summer-ready mid-tempo jam with a banjo riff running in the background, and it has the potential to become a live favourite. The EP comes to a close with the more reflective ‘Malibu Blue’ and the arms-in-the-air sing-a-long anthem ‘Summer Crazy’, the sole co-write from Ludwig on the EP.

‘Alexander Ludwig’ doesn’t break any ground but it’s a solid first effort from the actor-turned-musician. With a move back towards Country tradition looking increasingly more likely in the genre, Ludwig could well find a ready and willing audience for his music. On the evidence of these five songs, he’s got plenty of potential so it’ll be interesting to see where he goes from here.

Track listing: 1. Love Today 2. Sunset Town 3. How It Rolls 4. Malibu Blue 5. Summer Crazy Record label: BBR/BMG Release date: 21st May 2021 Buy ‘Alexander Ludwig’ EP