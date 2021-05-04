Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jake Owen

EF Country

Jake Owen climbs to number one with ‘Made For You’

The chart-topper adds another number one to his belt.

Published

Jake Owen has topped both the Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts this week with his single ‘Made For You’.

His ninth number one single at Country radio, ‘Made For You’ was written by Benjy Davis, Joey Hyde and Neil Medley – all of whom just earned their first songwriting #1.

“Rounding out this album with a 3rd #1 is something I am so proud of,” Owen shared with Billboard. “I chose Big Loud Records as my partner because I know what they are capable of. I knew they could take me and my music to another level. Working with the BLR team and especially Joey Moi is a huge advantage and I’m very thankful for them.”

Owen continues, “I am also so proud of the songwriters on this song. Neil Medley, Joey Hyde, and Benjy Davis… It’s their first #1 song as writers. These moments are so special and I’m fortunate to be a small part of it. Finally, I’m thankful for country radio for supporting this song, and my career for all these years. We have great champions out there at radio and this is a testament to that. I love country music. I’m living a dream.” 

‘Made For You’ tells an inspiring story about love and the video stars Owen’s fiancé, his two daughters and a montage of fan-submitted videos celebrating love for the people and special moments we have with them in life.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The song has garnered an impressive 135 million global streams to date. It is the fourth hit single from Owen’s latest album ‘Greetings From… Jake’, which is out now on Big Loud Records and features the hits ‘Down To The Honkytonk’, ‘Homemade’ and ‘I Was Jack (You Were Diane)’.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

5 Adam Lambert songs that should have been singles

We pick the songs that should have been singles from the singer's catalogue.

5 days ago
Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley

TV

Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley to star in Sky Original ‘The Midwich Cuckoos’

The series is an adaptation of John Wyndham's classic novel.

6 days ago
Line Of Duty - S6 Line Of Duty - S6

TV

‘Line of Duty’ series 6 finale: 11 questions we need answered

Will we finally learn the identity of 'H'?

2 days ago

Film

‘Secrets & Lies’ Criterion Collection Blu-ray review

Mike Leigh’s Palme d’Or winning masterpiece is added to the Criterion Collection

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you