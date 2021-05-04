Jake Owen climbs to number one with ‘Made For You’

Jake Owen has topped both the Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts this week with his single ‘Made For You’.

His ninth number one single at Country radio, ‘Made For You’ was written by Benjy Davis, Joey Hyde and Neil Medley – all of whom just earned their first songwriting #1.

“Rounding out this album with a 3rd #1 is something I am so proud of,” Owen shared with Billboard. “I chose Big Loud Records as my partner because I know what they are capable of. I knew they could take me and my music to another level. Working with the BLR team and especially Joey Moi is a huge advantage and I’m very thankful for them.”



Owen continues, “I am also so proud of the songwriters on this song. Neil Medley, Joey Hyde, and Benjy Davis… It’s their first #1 song as writers. These moments are so special and I’m fortunate to be a small part of it. Finally, I’m thankful for country radio for supporting this song, and my career for all these years. We have great champions out there at radio and this is a testament to that. I love country music. I’m living a dream.”

‘Made For You’ tells an inspiring story about love and the video stars Owen’s fiancé, his two daughters and a montage of fan-submitted videos celebrating love for the people and special moments we have with them in life.

The song has garnered an impressive 135 million global streams to date. It is the fourth hit single from Owen’s latest album ‘Greetings From… Jake’, which is out now on Big Loud Records and features the hits ‘Down To The Honkytonk’, ‘Homemade’ and ‘I Was Jack (You Were Diane)’.