Watch: Luke Combs releases ‘Forever After All’ music video

Luke Combs has released the emotional new video for his single ‘Forever After All’.

‘Forever After All’ features on the deluxe version of ‘What You See Is What You Get’. In the US the song reached number 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The video arrives as Combs’ latest album ‘What You See Is What You Get’ has been certified silver in the UK. Combs is the first US country male artist to have their first two albums certified silver in the UK.

Combs recently took part in BBC Radio 2’s ‘House Music Sessions’ for Ken Bruce on 12th March, where he performed ‘Forever After All’ and ‘Refrigerator Door’ alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra. The Country star was supposed to be headlining C2C: Country to Country in 2020, which was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic, and has been postponed once again to next March.



Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart – breaking Taylor Swift’s previously held record at 24 weeks.