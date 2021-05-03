‘Heels’ – watch the trailer for Stephen Amell’s STARZ wrestling drama

The trailer has debuted for Stephen Amell’s eagerly-anticipated wrestling drama ‘Heels’, which is set to premiere on STARZ in the US on 15th August 2021.

‘Heels’ is written by Michael Waldron and directed by Peter Segal, with Mike O’Malley (‘Glee’) as showrunner. It stars Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Kelli Berglund, Chris Bauer and Phil Brooks.

‘Heels’ is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), war over their late father’s legacy.

In the ring, somebody must play the good guy (Ludwig) and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

Feast your eyes on the trailer at the top of this article and get ready for the arrival of the wrestling series later this year.