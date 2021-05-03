Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Heels

TV

‘Heels’ – watch the trailer for Stephen Amell’s STARZ wrestling drama

The show is set to debut in the US in August.

Published

The trailer has debuted for Stephen Amell’s eagerly-anticipated wrestling drama ‘Heels’, which is set to premiere on STARZ in the US on 15th August 2021.

‘Heels’ is written by Michael Waldron and directed by Peter Segal, with Mike O’Malley (‘Glee’) as showrunner. It stars Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Kelli Berglund, Chris Bauer and Phil Brooks.

‘Heels’ is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), war over their late father’s legacy.

In the ring, somebody must play the good guy (Ludwig) and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Feast your eyes on the trailer at the top of this article and get ready for the arrival of the wrestling series later this year.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

5 Adam Lambert songs that should have been singles

We pick the songs that should have been singles from the singer's catalogue.

4 days ago
Walter Presents: The Pleasure Principle Walter Presents: The Pleasure Principle

TV

Walter Presents bringing ‘The Pleasure Principle’ to All 4 in May

The Eastern European crime thriller is a must-see.

6 days ago
Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley

TV

Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley to star in Sky Original ‘The Midwich Cuckoos’

The series is an adaptation of John Wyndham's classic novel.

5 days ago
The Wandering Hearts The Wandering Hearts

EF Country

The Wandering Hearts debut new single ‘Dolores’

Take a listen to the trio's latest song.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you