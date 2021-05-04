The 5 most memorable moments from ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ ahead of Season 2 this month

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ debuted on Disney+ last year and it’s a fresh spin-off from the hit ‘High School Musical’ franchise that made Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens global superstars.

The series is set at the school where ‘High School Musical’ was filmed and it centres of Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) and Ricky (Joshua Bassett), two classmates who broke up but find themselves playing the leads in a school production of ‘High School Musical’.

With season 2 arriving on Disney+ on 14th May 2021, I’ve picked out the Top 5 most memorable moments from the first season. Keep reading to find out my picks…

5. Kourtney helping Nini with her confidence Kourtney (Dara Reneé) proves to be the best friend anyone could ever want when she encourages Nini to let her talent shine during a night out at a karaoke lounge with Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) in the episode ‘Homecoming’. The gal pals belt out ‘Born to Brave’ in the karaoke parking lot as Nini decides to embrace her talent and overcome her shyness. A girl power anthem for the ages!