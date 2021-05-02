5 best Ghostface kills in the ‘Scream’ movie franchise

As we patiently wait for 14th January 2022 to roll around so we can see ‘Scream’ aka ‘Scream 5’ when it arrives in cinemas, I’ve gone back and revisited the first four films in the franchise.

The new ‘Scream’ will feature the return of original cast members Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox, and it will be the first in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven. Instead directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (‘Ready Or Not’) have taken the helm.

With Ghostface bound to be slashing more victims, I compiled all of the kills the iconic horror character has been responsible for (this only counts the ones when in the Ghostface costume, not once the killer(s) has been unmasked).

Find out which of the kills from ‘Scream’ through to ‘Scream 4’ have made my top 5…

5. Cotton Weary (‘Scream 3’) A bold move by the film-makers, ‘Scream 3’ saw integral character Cotton Weary (Liev Schreiber) killed off in the opening sequence along with his girlfriend Christine (Kelly Rutherford). Cotton was barely in the first film but he was believed to have been the man that murdered and raped Sidney Prescott’s (Neve Campbell) mother. He played a much bigger role in ‘Scream 2’ and by ‘Scream 3’ he was a celebrity with his own talk-show. While the death didn’t pack quite the same punch as the openers of the previous films, it was still a shock for fans.