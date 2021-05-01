5 Little Mix songs that should have been singles

Little Mix may have become a trio shortly before Christmas when Jesy Nelson decided to call time on the band, but that hasn’t stopped the remaining members – Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – from continuing to conquer the charts.

‘Sweet Melody’ become the band’s first UK number as a trio and on Friday they dropped a brand-new version of ‘Confetti’ featuring Saweetie. Speaking of ‘Confetti’, the album of the same name is still selling by the bucketload.

I’ve taken a listen back through the band’s six studio albums and selected the five songs that I think deserved to be singles. Keep reading and use the slider below to find out which songs I chose…

1. ‘Boy’ If anyone ever needed proof of just how incredible Little Mix are as vocalists, they need look no further than ‘Salute’ album track ‘Boy’. Most of the song features just the voices of the four members, and it’s serious wig-snatching stuff. Listening to it always gives me chills and it’s an early favourite from the band.