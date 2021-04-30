Win ‘Karloff At Columbia’ on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release ‘Karloff at Columbia’, six films comprising the entirety of the horror icon’s filmic output for Columbia Pictures. To be presented as a Limited-Edition Blu-ray [featuring an O-card Slipcase & Collector’s Booklet (3000 copies ONLY)] in their worldwide debut as a part of the Eureka Classics range from 3rd May 2021.

One of the most recognisable faces in horror, Boris Karloff (or simply ‘KARLOFF’, as he was often billed) has been described as “to the horror movie what Fred Astaire was to the musical”. Presented here are the six films he made for Columbia Pictures, a collaboration which produced some of Karloff’s finest acting roles.

In ‘The Black Room’, Karloff takes on a dual role as twin brothers in 19th century Europe. One of the twins inherits the family castle and suddenly the local women start disappearing…

‘The Man They Could Not Hang’, ‘The Man With Nine Lives’, ‘Before I Hang’, and ‘The Devil Commands’ form the “Mad Doctor” cycle, a thematically linked series of films where Karloff always plays a doctor whose obsessions inevitably lead them to murder!

And finally, ‘The Boogie Man Will Get You’ is a delightful parody of the “Mad Doctor” films, starring both Karloff and Peter Lorre.

Eureka Classics is proud to present all six films in their worldwide debut on Blu-ray, this release is also the first time they have been available on home video in the UK.

‘Karloff At Columbia’, a collection of essential films from horror icon, Boris Karloff, is released Monday 3rd May on Blu-ray and can be purchased at https://amzn.to/36VMsPt

Credit: Eureka Entertainment

