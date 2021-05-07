Win ‘Sequin in a Blue Room’ on Blu-ray

Samuel Van Grinsven’s stylish debut feature is an uncompromising exploration of sex in a cyber space. Powerfully intense and visually stunning, this bold and energetic coming-of-age tale features a breakout performance from Conor Leach, who plays Sequin. The film won the Audience Award for Best Feature at the Sydney Film Festival and has played to wide acclaim around the world, including Outfest and Toronto International Film Festival.

‘Sequin in a Blue Room’ is the story of Sequin, who is exploring his burgeoning sexuality through an obsession with anonymous, no-strings sexual encounters. That is until he finds his way into The Blue Room – a strictly anonymous, limitless sex party – where a whole new, alluring world unfolds before him. There, Sequin connects with a captivating stranger, but they are separated suddenly. Utterly fixated on this man, Sequin sets off on an exhilarating and dangerous mission to track him down.

Credit: Peccadillo Pictures

‘Sequin in a Blue Room’ is released by Peccadillo Pictures on 24th May 2021.

To celebrate the release, we’re giving away 2 copies of the film on Blu-ray. To be in with a chance of winning, enter below…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 20th May 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions