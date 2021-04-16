Win ‘Straight Shooting & Hell Bent: Two Films by John Ford’ on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release ‘Straight Shooting & Hell Bent: Two Films By John Ford’, two early films from the greatest Western director of all time, on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK as part of The Masters of Cinema Series from 19th April 2021. Both features presented on Blu-ray from 4K restorations with a Limited-Edition O-Card Slipcase (First Print Run of 2000 copies) and reversible sleeve artwork.

The Masters of Cinema Series is proud to present two early features from John Ford (credited on both films as Jack Ford) in their UK debuts on home video, fully restored in 4K. ‘Straight Shooting’ is landmark in the history of the Western. The first feature directed by Ford, it revived the career of Harry Carey who gives a rough and tumble performance here as a hired gun who turns on his employers to defend an innocent farmer and his family.

In ‘Hell Bent’ ,‘Cheyenne Harry’ (Harry Carey playing the same character from ‘Straight Shooting’) flees the law after a poker game shootout, and arrives in the town of Rawhide, where he becomes friendly with local cowboy Cimarron Bill (Duke Lee) and dance hall girl Bess Thurston (Neva Gerber). When gang leader Beau Ross (Joseph Harris) kidnaps Bess, Harry goes to desperate lengths travelling across the deadly desert in order to free Bess from the hard-bitten Ross.

‘Straight Shooting & Hell Bent: Two Films By John Ford’ is released n 19th April on Blu-ray and can be purchased at https://amzn.to/3aQOZeR

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 3 copies to give away on Blu-ray. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 22nd April 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

