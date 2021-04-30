Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hannah May Allison

Uncategorized

Hannah May Allison debuts new single ‘Safe’

The rising star’s new single is out now.

Published

Nashville singer-songwriter Hannah May Allison has released her new single ‘Safe’.

The song explores all of the feelings and obstacles that come with a new relationship. Sonically it’s an upbeat country/pop single that relates to anyone who has ever felt scared about putting their heart on the line for love, especially if you’ve ever had your heart broken before.

Take a listen to ‘Safe’ at https://hannahmayallison.hearnow.com/safe

Hannah May comments, “Sometimes you find yourself falling for someone faster than you expected, and you’re just wanting some type of reassurance that your heart is in good hands- that it’s safe to fall.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Safe’ was co-written with Cliff Downs, an Emmy-winning Nashville songwriter and producer, whose songs have been recorded by many artists, including a song on Gabby Barrett’s record breaking album – ‘Goldmine.’ The single was produced by Zachary Manno.

‘Safe’ is Allison’s second single release of 2021.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

5 Adam Lambert songs that should have been singles

We pick the songs that should have been singles from the singer's catalogue.

1 day ago
Walter Presents: The Pleasure Principle Walter Presents: The Pleasure Principle

TV

Walter Presents bringing ‘The Pleasure Principle’ to All 4 in May

The Eastern European crime thriller is a must-see.

3 days ago
Credit: MGM & Eon Productions. Credit: MGM & Eon Productions.

Film

Top 10 James Bond Movies for a bank holiday

Bank Holidays were made for a Bond movie. Here's our pick of the very best adventures with 007.

7 days ago
Parmalee and Blanco Brown Parmalee and Blanco Brown

EF Country

Parmalee partners with Kendra scott to surprise frontline workers

Watch the band surprising frontline workers following their recent number one.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you