Hannah May Allison releases catchy, melodic debut album ‘Thank God for all the Boys’

Today (August 12th) Nashville singer-songwriter Hannah May Allison releases her debut album ‘Thank God For All The Boys’ The title track of the album was written as a thank-you to all of Hannah May’s ex’s for teaching her a little more about what love is, through showing her what love isn’t.

When asked about the idea behind the album, HMA responded, “It’s pretty clear through my music that I love writing about love- what it is, what it isn’t, and all the highs and lows it can bring. I love writing about it because it’s something that we all experience, and something we continue to learn more about through every relationship we have.”

Listen to lead track ‘Safe’ and enjoy its catchy, melodic chorus and Hannah’s light, strong vocals below:

‘Love Him Forever’ (Acoustic) is also on the project. The song builds to a delightful chorus as Hannah May-Allison sings ‘Even if we never end up back together, something tells me I’m going to love him forever.’ Ouch! Reminiscent of artists like Kelsea Ballerini, ‘Love Him Forever’ is a strong track with a lovely cadence – it highlights Hannah’s songwriting ability and ear for a chorus!

The album was produced by Zachary Manno, who Hannah May credits for playing a key role in the evolution of her sound through her past single releases. It is rounded out by songs like ‘Teenage Heartbeat’ which has radio song written all over it and ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ which deals with that awkward post-relationship phase with a fiery attitude and a unique, almost electronic-tinged chorus.

One of our favourite songs on the project is ‘Talk About’, which begins with a phone call and builds to an anthemic, catchy Pop/Country chorus that would have sat brilliantly on one of Kelsea Ballerini’s first two albums.

‘Thank God For All The Boys’ is out now, and can be found on all platforms now.