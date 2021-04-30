Listen: SmithField debut new single ‘Something Sexy’

Country duo SmithField have released new single ‘Something Sexy’.

Paying homage to romantic Country jams and steamy hits from Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban, the song is available to download and stream now.

“Country music has produced some of the most iconic love songs, and ‘Something Sexy’ is a nod to several of our favorites by some of the genre’s greatest artists,” shares SmithField. “The idea was born from us sitting down one day with our co-writer and saying, ‘We need to write something sexy today.’ It was a spur of the moment conversation that turned into a song we are so proud and excited to release as our next single!”

‘Something Sexy’ is written by he duo’s Jennifer Fielder and Trey Smith alongside Adam Wood, and produced by Derek Wells and Wood. The music video will premiere on CMT on 12th May 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The follow-up to ‘Sunday Best’, ‘Something Sexy’ is taken from the duo’s upcoming EP, which is due for release later this year.

SmithField will return to the road for a live show at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur, GA on 22nd May.