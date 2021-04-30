Connect with us

Hunter Phelps

EF Country

Hunter Phelps releases new single ‘Whiskey Mode’

The hit songwriter releases a new artist single.

Published

Songwriter and artist Hunter Phelps has released his new single ‘Whiskey Mode’.

The song arrives with a CGI lyric video, which you can see at the top of this article. Tape Room Records has released the song and it’s available to stream and download now.

‘Whiskey Mode’ dreams up a scenario where you could put your phone on whiskey mode to avoid the dreaded drunk dial to your ex. 

“This one was a blast to write. When my co-writer Brent [Anderson] came to me with the concept, I thought it was one of the best ideas I’ve ever heard,” shares Phelps. “A lot of people have been there before. I’ve never listened to a song I had a hand in writing more than I have listened to this one, so I’m pumped to get it out there. As a songwriter and artist, there is always the decision to make: to keep a song for yourself or let it be pitched. I just couldn’t give this one away.”

‘Whiskey Mode’ was written by Phelps and Anderson (Blake Shelton, Chris Janson) and produced by Christopher La Corte (Sam Hunt). It follows up Phelps’ October 2020 release ‘Silverado.’

Phelps is also celebrating tremendous success as a songwriter. Earning his first No.1 with Chris Lane’s ‘I Don’t Know About You,’ Phelps now has six songs at Country Radio with more on the way next month.

