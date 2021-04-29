PlayStation Plus games for May 2021 announced

Next month Sony are continuing their fantastic run of free PS4 and PS5 titles for PS Plus subscribers. In April our pick of the bunch was Days Gone for PS4.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can expect to see the next batch of titles for 2021 arrive on 4th May. PS Plus members will be able to grab free copies of Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last (PS5), Battlefield V (PS4) and Stranded Deep (PS4).

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 6th April, 2021:

Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last (PS5)

Battlefield V (PS4)

Stranded Deep (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 4th May, 2021:

Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5)

Days Gone (PS4)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for June 2021 towards the end of May. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for May as well as your wishes for June via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!