Xbox Games with Gold for May 2021 announced

The Xbox Games with Gold for May 2021 have now been announced and there’s another pretty decent selection of titles on offer. On Xbox One subscribers will be able to download copies of Armello all month. From 16th May – 15th June, Dungeons 3 will also be available.

Players can also download LEGO Batman (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th May and Tropico 4 (Xbox 360) from 16th-31st May.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for June 2021 towards the end of May.