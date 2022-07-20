Sky original comedy ‘Breeders’ renewed for fourth season

‘Breeders‘, the hit Sky Original comedy starring Martin Freeman (‘The Responder’) and Daisy Haggard (‘Back to Life’), has been renewed for a fourth season by Sky and FX.

The news comes as the third series is available on Sky Comedy and to stream on NOW in the UK and Ireland.

Zai Bennett, MD of Content at Sky UK & Ireland says: “This uniquely honest and hilariously entertaining comedy about the pitfalls of parenting really strikes a chord with UK audiences. It’s fabulous news that we can announce Season 4 before audiences get to watch Season 3 on Sky later this month. We’re in for a treat and thanks to Avalon and FX for continuing our partnership to see what’s next for the Worsley family.”

In series three, ‘Breeders’ continues its bitter-sweet look at the struggles of modern parenthood, starting just days after series two ended, as the Worsley family reels from teenage Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad, Paul (Martin Freeman). Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. He should be lonely but actually the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made.

Meanwhile Ally (Daisy Haggard) has her own problems – with work, with early menopause and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle). Gallows humour and large glasses of wine only go so far in quelling the angst…

‘Breeders’ is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX and Sky.