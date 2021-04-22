‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ – watch the trailer now

The terrifying trailer has arrived for ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’, the latest instalment in the hugely successful ‘The Conjuring’ franchise.

Starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook and Julian Hilliard, the film sees the return of Lorraine (Farmiga) and Ed Warren (Wilson) as they take on another chilling case.

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defence.

The film is directed by Michael Chaves (‘The Curse of La Llorona’) and produced by James Wan and Peter Safran. Chaves directed from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (‘The Conjuring 2,’ ‘Aquaman’), story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on characters created by Chad Hayes & Carey W. Hayes.

Serving as executive producers were Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Michelle Morrissey.

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ is the seventh film in the ‘Conjuring’ Universe, the largest horror franchise in history, which has grossed more than $1.8 billion worldwide. It includes the first two ‘Conjuring’ films, as well as ‘Annabelle’ and ‘Annabelle: Creation,’ ‘The Nun,’ and ‘Annabelle Comes Home.’

The UK release date for the film has not be announced yet.