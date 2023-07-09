‘The Nun II’: the trailer promises more havoc from everyone’s favourite scary nun

She’s back! The next chapter of ‘The Nun’, ‘The Nun II’, will be arriving in cinemas this September and the trailer is here for your enjoyment!

Directed by Michael Chaves, the film sees the return of Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene. The cast also includes Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell and Bonnie Aarons.

Credit: Warners Bros. UK & Ireland

1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.

Chaves (‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’) directs from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing (Eli’) and Akela Cooper (‘M3GAN’), with a story by Cooper, based on characters created by James Wan & Gary Dauberman.

‘The Conjuring’ Universe is the highest grossing horror franchise in history with $2+ billion worldwide. Globally, four of ‘The Conjuring’ Universe titles have earned more than $300 million worldwide each (‘The Nun’, $366 million; ‘The Conjuring 2’, $322 million; ‘The Conjuring’, $320 million; ‘Annabelle: Creation’, $307 million), and all seven have each grossed more than $200 million. ‘The Nun’ is the top-earning film in the franchise, with more than $366 million worldwide.

‘The Nun II’ will be released nationwide on 8th September 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.