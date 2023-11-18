HomeTVMarvel Studios' 'What If...?' season 2 launching on Disney+ in December

Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’ season 2 launching on Disney+ in December

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Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Season 2 of Marvel Studios' hit animated show ‘What If…?' will launch on Disney+ on 22nd December 2023 it has been confirmed.

The new season will roll out with nightly episode drops over the course of nine nights. To celebrate the news the trailer has been released (which you can watch at the top of this article) and a poster, which you can see below:

Marvel Studios' What If...?
Credit: Marvel / Disney+

Season two of ‘What If…?' continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

Featuring fan-favourite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer. 

Marvel Studios' ‘What If…?' season 2 will launch on Disney+ on 22nd December 2023.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the owner and Editor of Entertainment Focus, and the Managing Director of Piñata Media. With over 19 years of journalism experience, Pip has interviewed some of the biggest stars in the entertainment world. He is also a qualified digital marketing expert with over 20 years of experience.
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