Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’ season 2 launching on Disney+ in December

Season 2 of Marvel Studios' hit animated show ‘What If…?' will launch on Disney+ on 22nd December 2023 it has been confirmed.

The new season will roll out with nightly episode drops over the course of nine nights. To celebrate the news the trailer has been released (which you can watch at the top of this article) and a poster, which you can see below:

Credit: Marvel / Disney+

Season two of ‘What If…?' continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

Featuring fan-favourite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

Marvel Studios' ‘What If…?' season 2 will launch on Disney+ on 22nd December 2023.