LEGO to release ‘Star Wars’ R2-D2 construction set

LEGO will release the LEGO ‘Star Wars‘ R2-D2 construction set on 1st May 2021.

Released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm, the iconic character can now be built by fans in stunning detail.

The galaxy’s most lovable droid can now be recreated with this 2,314 piece set, the most feature-packed LEGO brick version of R2-D2 from the LEGO Group to date. Adult LEGO builders and ‘Star Wars’ fans alike can recreate their favourite moments from the films as they craft R2-D2’s unique retractable mid-leg, rotating head and a periscope. The model also has hidden tools tucked away, such as a lightsaber hilt hidden in a secret compartment in the head.

This set is perfect for any hero looking for a fun and immersive building experience. When finished, the R2-D2 replica makes an impressive focal point when displayed with the set’s exclusive minifigure version of the iconic droid and a special Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick.

Credit: LEGO

In 2021, Lucasfilm is celebrating half a century of storytelling with a range of commemorative, fan-favourite 50th anniversary ‘Star Wars’ products, including this new LEGO ‘Star Wars’ R2-D2 model.

Commenting on the new set, Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Creative Lead of LEGO ‘Star Wars’ at the LEGO Group said: “We have had the pleasure of creating hundreds of’Star Wars’-inspired over the two decades since we first launched LEGO ‘Star Wars’ sets. As Lucasfilm celebrates their 50th anniversary, it seemed fitting to challenge ourselves and push the limits of what is possible with LEGO bricks by recreating a fan-favourite ‘Star Wars’ character in great detail like we have never achieved before. We are delighted with the result and hope our fans get as much joy out of building the sets as we did designing it.”

The set will be available exclusively from LEGO.com and LEGO Stores globally from 1st May 2021 priced at £179.99.