HomeFilm'Madame Web': see Dakota Johnson in new Marvel superhero film

‘Madame Web’: see Dakota Johnson in new Marvel superhero film

Film
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

The trailer has arrived for ‘Madame Web', a new Marvel superhero film from director SJ Clarkson.

Based on the Marvel Comics, ‘Madame Web' stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott. The film features a screenplay by Claire Parker & SJ Clarkson and a story by Kerem Sanga.

“Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, ‘Madame Web' tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures… if they can all survive a deadly present.

‘Madame Web' will be released in cinemas on 14th February 2024. You can watch the trailer for it at the top of this article.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the owner and Editor of Entertainment Focus, and the Managing Director of Piñata Media. With over 19 years of journalism experience, Pip has interviewed some of the biggest stars in the entertainment world. He is also a qualified digital marketing expert with over 20 years of experience.
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