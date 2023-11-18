‘Madame Web’: see Dakota Johnson in new Marvel superhero film

The trailer has arrived for ‘Madame Web', a new Marvel superhero film from director SJ Clarkson.

Based on the Marvel Comics, ‘Madame Web' stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott. The film features a screenplay by Claire Parker & SJ Clarkson and a story by Kerem Sanga.

“Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, ‘Madame Web' tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures… if they can all survive a deadly present.

‘Madame Web' will be released in cinemas on 14th February 2024. You can watch the trailer for it at the top of this article.