Film

Oscar Nominated ‘Sound Of Metal’ coming to Blu-ray in May

See Riz Ahmed’s stunning performance on Blu-ray from May

Published

Credit: Amazon Studios / Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Academy Award nominee Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke star in the groundbreaking drama ‘Sound of Metal’ – available to Download & Keep, to Rent on Digital and to own on Blu-ray from May 31st from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Written and directed by Darius Marder and also starring Paul Raci, ‘Sound of Metal’ follows Ruben (Riz Ahmed) and Lou (Olivia Cooke), two nomadic musicians who together travel gig to gig on an endless American tour. Their music is loud, frenzied and passionate, until one day Ruben is overwhelmed by a severe ringing in his ears, which quickly gives way to deafness.

Ruben is suddenly overcome by anxiety, depression, and soon enough his past addictions begin to surface. Ruben checks himself into a home for deaf addicts run by an eccentric deaf veteran, Joe. In this world of silence and under Joe’s tough, observant care, Ruben must confront himself more honestly than ever before. But the love and sound of his old life echoes in Ruben’s mind, calling for him to return.

Featuring a quite incredible performance from Riz Ahmed, ‘Sound of Metal’ is one of the best films we’ve seen so far in 2021. There’s no info yet on what special features the Blu-ray release will be coming with, but watch this space for updates.

