Trailer debuts for ‘Pixie’ starring Olivia Cooke and Ben Hardy

The trailer has debuted for forthcoming black comedy ‘Pixie’.

Directed by Barnaby Thompson with a screenplay by Preston Thompson, the film stars Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack, Colm Meaney, Dylan Moran, Chris Walley and Alec Baldwin.

Pixie (Cooke) wants to avenge her mother’s death by masterminding a heist, but her plans go awry and she finds herself on the run with two young men (Hardy, McCormack) who are way out of their depth being chased across the Wild Irish countryside by gangsters. She has to pit her wits against everyone, taking on the patriarchy to claim the right to shape her own life.

‘Pixie’ is produced by Barnaby Thompson and James Clayton, and Executive Produced by Peter Touche and Samantha Allwinton.

The film will arrive in cinemas on 23rd October 2020.



