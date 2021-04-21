‘Basic Instinct’ 4K UHD Collector’s Edition Blu-ray released in June

StudioCanal today announced a stunning new 4K restoration of Paul Verhoeven’s classic 1992 thriller ‘Basic Instinct’. Available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD and Steelbook editions from 14th June 2021. As boundary-pushing today as it was in 1992, ‘Basic Instinct’ redefined the erotic thriller genre and remains a must-see for audiences globally. Starring Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas, and featuring one of the most talked about scenes in film history, ‘Basic Instinct’ is a blistering portrayal of sexual obsession, murder and betrayal.

Commissioned by StudioCanal, the film was restored from the original 35mm negative and supervised by the director himself, with invaluable input to the bonus material from Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas.

In addition to a new trailer, two brand-new artworks have also been created to promote the release which were designed by celebrated, French graphic artist Flore Maquin – noted for her iconic Cannes Film Festival poster designs of 2018 and 2019 amongst a host of other film work.

To coincide with the new restoration, a brand new 52-minute documentary, ‘Basic Instinct: Sex, Death & Stone’ has been created by StudioCanal, TCM and Rockyrama. This documentary includes exclusive interviews and personal anecdotes from Paul Verhoeven, Sharon Stone, Michael Douglas, editor Frank J. Urioste, writer Joe Eszterhas and cinematographer Jan de Bont, and is included in the bonus features on the home entertainment releases.

Credit: StudioCanal

Full details of the Special Features available on Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD and Steelbook:

New documentary – Basic Instinct: Sex, Death & Stone

New featurette – An unending story – Scoring Basic Instinct

New – Trailer

Making of featurette – Blonde Poison

Cast & Crew interviews featurette

Storyboard comparisons

Screen tests

Audio commentary by Paul Verhoeven & Jan de Bont

Audio commentary by Camille Paglia

‘Basic Instinct’ is available on 4K UHD Collector’s Edition, Steelbook, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital from June 14th, and is available to pre-order now.