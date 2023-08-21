HomeFilm'Fingernails': Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed film coming to Apple TV+ in...
Fingernails - Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed
Credit: Apple TV+

‘Fingernails’: Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed film coming to Apple TV+ in November

Apple Original Film ‘Fingernails’ is coming to Apple TV+ on 3rd November 2023, it has been announced.

The Toronto International Film Festival selection stars Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White and Luke Wilson. Anna and Ryan have found true love. It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir.

‘Fingernails’ is the second feature and first English-language film from visionary director/writer/producer Christos Nikou, whose directorial debut was the critically acclaimed ‘Apples’.

The film is co-written by Nikou, Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner. In addition to Nikou, ‘Fingernails’ is produced by Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini for Dirty Films and Lucas Wiesendanger for FilmNation Entertainment. The film is executive produced by FilmNation Entertainment’s Glen Basner, Milan Popelka, Alison Cohen and Ashley Fox, alongside Kevin Lafferty and Jerome Duboz.

