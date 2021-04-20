Resident Evil Village Demo, News And More Revealed

In a recent press release, Capcom have revealed more details around the upcoming Resident Evil Village game which is planned for release on 5th July 2021. The news included a new trailer with gameplay footage featuring new enemies and areas of the mysterious village, Capcom also confirmed the popular “The Mercenaries” game mode returns with added features. They also confirmed details for the limited time demo coming to all platforms on 2nd May, with PlayStation players getting early access starting 18th April.

The latest trailer for Resident Evil Village pulls fans deeper into the enigmatic locale with a peek at the diversity of environments and enemies players will encounter. New footage provided clues to an immense underground factory possibly mass producing humanoid creatures, and a vast man-made lake barely concealing what appears to be a colossal aquatic monster. The mysterious man from the January Resident Evil Showcase is revealed to be Heisenberg. Though his name is now known, his role remains unclear in protagonist Ethan Winters’ quest to find his daughter. Series veteran Chris Redfield also makes an appearance with questionable motives, creating more mystery as to what his role is.

Watch the latest trailer below:

Players are invited to get an early taste of the action-packed horror that awaits when Resident Evil Village launches on 7th May. Players can explore the village and castle areas of the game for up to 60 minutes in a limited time demo for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam and Stadia. This multiplatform demo will be accessible for 24 hours starting 2nd May with a pre-load option starting April 30.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The heart-pounding action does not stop once Ethan’s story concludes. The fan-favorite game mode, “The Mercenaries,” makes its much requested return with rich content and rewards, providing variety and replayability beyond the main gameplay in Resident Evil Village. Players must complete increasingly challenging objectives before the clock runs out in this additional game mode, which is unlocked by completing the main campaign. The Duke merchant from the main game appears in the mode, offering weapons and upgrades to help tackle the challenges. Additionally, players can acquire abilities that enhance their weapons or physical abilities. It will be up to each player to strategize which load out will be the most effective for each objective.

Finally in other news Resident Evil 4 will be heading to Oculus Quest 2 later in the year with more news to follow.

Check out some screenshots in the gallery below: