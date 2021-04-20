Connect with us

Satirical Stockmarket Sim ‘The Invisible Hand’ Will Launch On 7th May

Get rich at any cost.

Published

Invisible Hand
Credit: Fellow Traveller / Power Struggle Games

Have you ever wanted to become super-rich with zero consequences as to how you got there? Well now you can when The Invisible Hand is released on PC on 7th May 2021. You see in this game, the rules don’t apply to the rich.

You’ll begin the game on your very first day at the trading firm FERIOS, a brokerage where they turn a blind eye to breaking the rules as long as you deliver results. Profit is what matters and the rules don’t apply to winners. Plenty of others want your position, so it’s up to you to make money, at any cost.

Watch the announcement trailer below:

It’s simple: your job is to make money for FERIOS. Buy the stocks going up, sell before they go down. Short the ones that are going to fall (or the ones you’re going to make fall). The more money you make, the bigger your commission. And you want that commission, don’t you? Well don’t worry, the rewards are limitless if you’re hungry enough.

If you get good enough you’ll be able to manipulate entire markets and stay ahead of the game. To ensure you are always one step in front of the competition you can cultivate your own exclusive sources of information, after all, it’s only insider trading if you get caught!

A demo of The Invisible Hand will be available as part of Fellow Traveller’s LudoNarraCon 2021 event, running from 23rd April to 26th April.

