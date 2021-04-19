EF Country Podcast Episode 80: is Justin Moore the most underappreciated artist in Country Music?

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura ask, ‘is Justin Moore the most underappreciated artist in Country music?’

With new EP ‘Straight Outta The Country’ released on Friday (23rd April), it could finally be time that the wider Country music industry acknowledges just what a force in the genre Moore is. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he doesn’t seem to have the same level of buzz despite delivering strong streaming numbers and topping the charts.

