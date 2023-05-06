Justin Moore releases 8 track new album ‘Stray Dog’ – watch the album release show here

The multi-PLATINUM Country hitmaker and one of the most consistent men in Country music,Justin Moore shares his seventh studio album ‘Stray Dog’ via The Valory Music Co. Recorded at the historic Castle Recording Studios in Franklin, TN, each song on the eight-track project exemplifies Moore at his most self-assured, tapping into the raw energy of his electrifying live show while delivering heartfelt stories of desire and commitment, heartbreak and regret, joy and celebration.

‘Stray Dog’ is ultimately autobiographical. It’s a powerful work of reflection from an artist who’s grown to understand himself on a deeper level than ever before; one who’s willing to engage in the hard work that comes with building not just a career, but a life of meaning and purpose.

Credit: Big Machine Records

To celebrate the new record, tonight Moore took the stage to perform at his Stray Dog Album Release Show at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon and surprised the sold-out crowd with special guests Priscilla Block and Riley Green. Watch the livestream from the show HERE.

He is currently headlining arenas across the U.S., gearing up to perform at multiple festivals over the coming months, includingiHeartCountry Festival, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam and more.

Fans can purchase tickets to his upcoming shows here.

Stray Dog Track List :

• “Everybody Get Along” (with Riley Green) | Justin Moore, David Lee Murphy, Jeremy Stover

• “That Wasn’t Jack” | Justin Moore, David Lee Murphy, Chris Stevens, Jeremy Stover

• “With A Woman You Love” | Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover

• “Better Slow” | Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover

• “Stray Dogs” | Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover

• “Country On It” | Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, Paul DiGiovanni, Jeremy Stover

• “You, Me, And Whiskey” (with Priscilla Block) | Jessi Alexander, Brock Berryhill, Cole Taylor

• “Get Rich Or Drunk Trying” | Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, Paul DiGiovanni, Jeremy Stover