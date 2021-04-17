Connect with us

Home Free + Jeffrey East release new song ‘People’

Take a listen to the new collaboration now.

Home Free and Jeffrey East have teamed up for new song ‘People’, which is out now to stream and download.

Written by East, Michael White and Ryan Plappert, ‘People’ marks one of only five songs released from Home Free that incorporate instruments into the mix and serves as a timely reminder to be kind to one another.

“’People’ speaks to humanity’s similarities overall, which are far more in number than our differences,” says Home Free’s tenor Austin Brown. “When we strip away all of those the things that divide us, the truth is we all bleed the same blood, and we all deserve love, compassion, and kindness.”

“This just felt like the perfect song for the moment, given the year we’ve had as a nation and the world in general,” East explains. “Singing this song alongside Home Free will forever be one of the biggest blessings and highlights of my career. I’ve never been more excited to release a song, and I can’t thank these guys enough for believing in this message and joining me on the track.”

The ‘People’ music video, available to watch at the top of this article, features life moments from a variety of people. Director Jimmy Bates cuts these snapshots with performances clips of East, while Home Free joins in on the room’s vintage TV screen.

Home Free will be announcing a tour for the autumn soon.

