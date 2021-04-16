Connect with us

Charlie Worsham

EF Country

Charlie Worsham releases new single ‘Fist Through This Town’

The singer-songwriter’s new track is out today.

Published

Charlie Worsham has released new single ‘Fist Through This Town’ today, the first taster of his upcoming record.

Produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Miranda Lambert) and written by Worsham, Jeremy Spillman and Travis Meadows, ‘Fist Through This Town’ expresses the anger, struggle, frustration and, ultimately, the love that Worsham has experienced throughout his career as an artist.  

Reflecting on the song, Worsham shares, “I think we all go through those times when it feels like the world is against us, and that’s especially true for anyone who dares to chase down their dream. ‘Fist Through This Town’ fell onto the page late one solitary night in a little house I used to rent on Lillian Street. It was fueled by whiskey and a season of frustration, watched over by a painting of George Jones hanging on the wall, illuminated by the glow of hand-me-down lamps. ‘Fist’ was the first time I got that honest with myself about my anger. My hope is that this song can be rocket fuel for everyone else out there struggling to will a dream into existence.” 

‘Fist Through This Town’ is Worsham’s first new music since his 2017 album, ‘Beginning of Things’.

Since the release of his 2013 debut, ‘Rubberband’, Worsham has established himself as one of Nashville’s most beloved and well-respected artists. He’s a frequent collaborator including work with Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Kacey Musgraves, Marty Stuart, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban among several others.

