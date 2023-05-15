Vocal group Home Free announce UK and European tour dates for Autumn ’23

A year of international touring continues for all-vocal Country entertainers Home Free, with the announcement of their fifteen-date Road Sweet Road headline tour across the UK & Europe later in 2023, starting September 13 in Berlin.

“Last time we were in Europe we unfortunately had to cancel a bunch of shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Rob Lundquist of Home Free. “We’re looking forward to coming back under much better circumstances and playing for crowds we haven’t been able to see for a long time. Get ready Euro-Fries!”

This follows the release of their latest full-length record, ‘So Long Dixie’, the launch of their USA headline tour, and their long awaited return to Australia for the CMC Rocks festival in March.

More recently, the band have announced their return to CMA Fest in Nashville next month, and shared a new collaboration with Brooke Eden, their version of the Larry Collins & Alex Harvey classic ‘Delta Dawn’, originally made famous by Tanya Tucker in 1972.

“Delta Dawn is an absolute classic we’ve been talking about covering for a long time,” shares Austin Brown. “We just needed to find the perfect voice to really embody that sound everyone knows while also bringing new life to a crowd favorite. Brooke did all that and more. We are so excited to share our version with you!”

“We’ve been wanting to put the Home Free spin on Delta Dawn for a while but were waiting for the right collaborator,” adds Tim Foust. “Fortunately, the amazing Brooke Eden came on tour with us, and we mentioned it to her. As luck would have it, the song is also a favorite of hers because her mom sang it to her as a child! The rest, as they say, is history.”

Full 2023 UK & European dates below – tickets on sale this Friday, May 19:.

September 13th – Berlin, Columbia Theater

September 15th – Copenhagen, DR Koncerhuset

September 16th – Gothenburg, Concerthouse

September 17th – Oslo, Oslo Spektrum

September 18th – Stockholm, Cirkus Arena

September 19th – Malmö, Slagthusets Teater

September 20th – Hamburg, Fabrik

September 22nd – Vienna, Arena

September 23rd – Munich, Muffathalle

September 24th – Zurich, Volkhaus

September 26th – Cologne, Kantine

September 27th – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg – Ronda

September 29th – Birmingham, O2 Academy

September 30th – Manchester, RNCM Theatre

October 1st – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town