Win a signed Carly Pearce ’29’ booklet

Country singer-songwriter Carly Pearce released her incredible new collection ’29’ recently and we’ve got a real exclusive to give away in celebration.

We have a ’29’ booklet featuring the lyrics and words from Carly about the songs. The booklet is larger than a standard CD booklet and to make it even more special, it’s signed by Carly on the front.

These aren’t available to buy anywhere so the only way you can get your hands on one, is to enter our competition. They were printed to promote the new release and have never been made available publicly.

This competition is in partnership with Destination Country, the world’s first Country music media collective consisting of Entertainment Focus, LYRIC Magazine, Off the Record, Triple Fret Entertainment and Your Life in a song.

We’ve got 1 booklet to give away so enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Tuesday 20th April 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13. Winners will be selected at random. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.