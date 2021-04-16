Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ashley Monroe

EF Country

Watch: Ashley Monroe debuts video for new track ‘Groove’

The third track from ‘Rosegold’ is here.

Published

Ashley Monroe has released the music video for ‘Groove’, the third song to be unveiled from her upcoming album ‘Rosegold’, out on 30th April via Mountainrose Sparrow/Thirty Tigers

The new song follows the release of “‘Til It Breaks” and “Drive.” ‘Rosegold’ is now available for pre-order.

“This one is the one I could listen to over and over,” explains Monroe. “When Aaron Raitiere, Mikey Reaves and I wrote this, we knew it was cool. But I was hell bent on getting so many grooves in there that it was almost like a duet with me and the instruments. I had Chris Powell, Brian Allen and Zach Casebolt come in to give it so much groove, that no one could resist moving when they heard it. They slayed! I wrote this to all who like how they groove, and a tad to Nashville in the second verse. It is the ‘don’t act like you don’t see me vibes.’”

Written and recorded over the past two years, ‘Rosegold’ finds Monroe pushing her sound in bold new directions, layering lush vocal harmonies atop dreamy, synthesized soundscapes and sensual, intoxicating beats.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The record was mixed by engineer Gena Johnson (John Prine, Jason Isbell), who worked with Monroe to help make the disparate styles and production on the album cohere into a powerful, moving work.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Announce Release Date For The New Ocean Egg In New Video

The countdown begins.

7 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Ocean Egg, Everything We Know And Think We Know

All of the facts and theories surrounding the ocean egg.

4 days ago
WWE Wrestlemania WWE Wrestlemania

Competitions

Win a classic ‘wrestlemania’ DVD Bundle

Take home some grappling action from the squared circle

7 days ago
Sara Watkins Sara Watkins

EF Country

Interview: Sara Watkins on new album ‘Under the Pepper Tree’ and UK Tour Plans

We spoke to the singer-songwriter about her new children's record.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you