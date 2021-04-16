Watch: Ashley Monroe debuts video for new track ‘Groove’

Ashley Monroe has released the music video for ‘Groove’, the third song to be unveiled from her upcoming album ‘Rosegold’, out on 30th April via Mountainrose Sparrow/Thirty Tigers

The new song follows the release of “‘Til It Breaks” and “Drive.” ‘Rosegold’ is now available for pre-order.

“This one is the one I could listen to over and over,” explains Monroe. “When Aaron Raitiere, Mikey Reaves and I wrote this, we knew it was cool. But I was hell bent on getting so many grooves in there that it was almost like a duet with me and the instruments. I had Chris Powell, Brian Allen and Zach Casebolt come in to give it so much groove, that no one could resist moving when they heard it. They slayed! I wrote this to all who like how they groove, and a tad to Nashville in the second verse. It is the ‘don’t act like you don’t see me vibes.’”

Written and recorded over the past two years, ‘Rosegold’ finds Monroe pushing her sound in bold new directions, layering lush vocal harmonies atop dreamy, synthesized soundscapes and sensual, intoxicating beats.

The record was mixed by engineer Gena Johnson (John Prine, Jason Isbell), who worked with Monroe to help make the disparate styles and production on the album cohere into a powerful, moving work.